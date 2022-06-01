Editor:
A big thank you to Tom and Carolyn Moore for working to preserve their beautiful land and historic home on McLain Flats Road. My children and I look forward to driving by the red barn and elk herds for many years to come.
Kate Spencer
Aspen
