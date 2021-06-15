Editor:
Thanks to a very small but determined group of local volunteers our 6th annual Pristine Riders Trash Crush community clean-up and environmental stewardship event on June 5 was a success.
On National Trails Day, our tight group of longtime locals performed almost all our planned litter removal and beautification in just three hours. In order to get all the roads and paths around Aspen cleaned, we needed a larger turnout from a town of over 7,000 residents and county of over 14,000 who enjoy the benefits of our natural surroundings. On a surprisingly sad note, we had no volunteers under 50 years old. In a community that claims to be environmentally conscious, these metrics are food for thought. We realize many do their own thing in caring for the environment which is awesome!
We also recognize addressing the sources of litter including better management of construction sites acting like pollution zones is critical to reduce or eliminate the causes of litter pollution (and every other type of pollution). Although I’ve contacted Pitkin County repeatedly, county staff doesn’t seem interested in requiring a simple solution like requiring construction dumpsters being covered so construction waste doesn’t blow out. Every other home site under construction east of town and across from North Star Nature Preserve is a source of pollution.
Just look at their overflowing dumpsters. Why is that allowed? We need to apply commonsense solutions and be more proactive, not just reactive cleaning up construction related pollution.
Pristine Riders expresses our deepest gratitude to some very caring people for supporting our annual litter cleanup along local roadways, including Highway 82 along North Star Nature Preserve, Maroon Creek Road, Castle Creek Road and Highway 82 to the Aspen Golf Course. Sincere thanks to our enthusiastic organizers, including Pristine Riders and Sun Dog Athletics and most of all to our hearty volunteers, including Susan Capiel, Ward Hauenstein, Kristen Henry, Bill Hodges, Chris McKelvey, Paul Shultz, Erik Skarvan, Ned Sullivan and Karin Teague; and also generous sponsors including Troy Selby at Silverpeak Grill for our volunteer lunch and Cathy Hall at Pitkin County Landfill for reusable “Trashy Awards.”
Pristine Riders is a recently launched nonprofit composed of passionate valley cyclists who combine cycling and cleaning up the environment. We advocate picking up “just one” piece of litter each ride and share the message to create the multiplier effect in exchange for a free Pristine Riders jersey featuring the Colorado flag and Maroon Bells. Like Pristine Riders on Facebook for more, including how to score a free bike jersey.
If we all do a little for Mother Nature, it would make a big positive difference. Mother Nature gives us everything. The least we can do is give a little back. Then, share the love to inspire others.
Erik Skarvan
Executive Director
Pristine Riders