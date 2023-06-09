Editor:
Our 8th annual Trash Crush community clean-up and environmental stewardship event May 26 was a great success. Volunteers 33 strong cleaned up litter along our beloved roads and paths. But, it wasn’t just about cleaning up litter that day. Trash Crush also is about sharing the stewardship message to create the multiplier effect.
We realize many people do their own thing, which is the goal! If we each do a bit, it will mean a lot for Mother Earth. We can reduce litter pollution by simply picking it up. Since litter is dirty, use gloves or a pet pickup.
Sincere gratitude to the caring locals who supported our spring cleanup, which included these areas: Highway 82, East of Aspen Trail, Maroon Creek Road, Castle Creek Road, Cemetery Lane (to McClain Flats) and ABC Trail.
Thanks to our thoughtful volunteers: Patraig and Kim Stachowski Allen, Kirk Baker, Patrick Carney, Julia and Ted Behar, Jeffrey Bingham, Lance Bolton, Tom Boronski, Leslie Diamond, Bryan Donnelly, Kevin Dunkelberg, Kim Estock, Chet Feldman, Willy Goddarding, Roger Haneman, Beth Hagerty, Matilda Janzon, Peter Loram, Sam and Pete Louras, Chris McKelvey, Tom Mooney, Ron "Stumpy" Morehead, Owen McHaney, Reed Patterson, Jessi Rochel, Karin Teague, Tanya Stevens, Ned Sullivan, Linda Vitti, Kourtney and Lucas Wampler.
Thrilled to hear they enjoyed it! Thanks to community-minded sponsors Troy Selby of Silverpeak Grill for lunch, Ainsley Brosnan-Smith with city of Aspen and Cathy Hall with Pitkin County landfill.
Please check out Pristine Riders on Facebook for more!
Erik Skarvan
Executive Director
Pristine Riders