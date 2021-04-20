Editor:
I would like to thank the team at Black Hills Energy for the excellent job they did in repairing our furnace during a very cold spell in February.
We have been enrolled in the Black Hills Energy Service Guard program for many years. This program offers service on selected equipment in our household. Black Hills Energy kept this program in place when they took over the company from the former Source Gas.
In mid-February, our furnace quit working. When I called in for service, they arrived that same afternoon, Feb. 13. The service technician, Aaron Lee, showed up, introduced himself and was COVID-19 compliant in our household.
Aaron was able to diagnose the issue right away. He managed to get the furnace usable while he placed an order for the parts. When the partial order arrived, Aaron came back and installed the motor. On Monday, he sourced the backordered part locally and installed that part. There was still an issue with the furnace and the defective motor that was sent in the original order. At this point, the operations manager, Ryan Pogue, got involved. Aaron and Ryan made a great team and our furnace was fully operational on Feb. 16. This kind of hands-on attention was above and beyond as far as I was concerned.
Thanks to the Black Hills Energy support network and especially Aaron Lee and Ryan Pogue.
Harley Stumbaugh
El Jebel