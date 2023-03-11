Editor:
The 19th annual Empty Bowls Dinner was a huge success! On Wednesday, more than 650 people from our community gathered at Buttermilk to share a simple meal of soup, bread and yummy desserts. Guests chose a beautiful ceramic bowl handmade by students for their soup and to take home as a reminder that there are always empty bowls in the world. The proceeds will be donated to charity.
We all left with a full tummy, a warm heart and a nourished soul. This event had a huge community presence, which is a reflection of the incredible community in which we live that supports the arts, education and children.
A very special thanks to the Thrift Shop of Aspen and thank you Buttermilk Mountain Lodge for hosting the crazy crew of kids and their families. Gabi and staff as well as Buttermilk Ski Patrol were wonderful. Thanks for the awesome music, Andy Farmer and the Aspen High School band and 6th-grade Black Out.
Thank you to the amazing volunteers who gave time, energy and donations to make this project happen and also to all the students who created art from their hearts and gained an understanding of giving and the value of helping others.
Thank you to The Thrift Shop of Aspen, Buttermilk, Louis Swiss Pastry, Paradise Bakery, Clark’s Market, Betula, Cache Cache, Home Team BBQ, Big Hoss, Viceroy Toro,The Stew Pot, Taster’s, Daly Diner, Venga Venga, Big Wrap, Meat and Cheese and the Caribou Club.
Rae Lampe and Hilary Forsyth
Aspen