Editor:
We are writing to thank Bari Ramberg, Jeannie Seybold, Christa Gieszl, Katy Frisch and ASD superintendent David Baugh for their extraordinary efforts in securing free COVID-19 testing for our school district. What these tenacious individuals have done in two weeks is extraordinary and is an example of what concerned citizens can do with gumption and hard work.
They identified Curative, the company which has been providing COVID testing nationwide and also worked closely with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment (CDPHE) to bring testing to our community. Ramberg, RN and Dr. Seybold are part of the Aspen Education Foundation team advocating for our students to get testing regardless of access or insurance. They have been on the phone with Curative and the CDPHE for hours working out the logistics. Free testing to students, staff and bus drivers will hopefully keep our schools safe and open.
AEF is committed to being part of the solution to the pandemic crisis and this is a prime example of the good that can come of citizen involvement. Thank you to everyone who supports public education and giant kudos again to these individuals for getting this done.
Michelle Stiller and Larry Butler
Aspen