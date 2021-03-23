Editor:
Thank you Madeleine and Aspen Daily News crew for your dedication to the last four weeks of spectacular coverage of all the freeski events going on at Buttermilk. Your paper has always followed our athletes, even to Russia and South Korea, but this was amazing. Especially since no one was supposedly allowed to watch in person, it kept everyone informed.
To have all these events here was so special. Big thanks to SkiCo for pulling it off! Hello USSA, keep us on your short list for events again!
Stace Yater-Wallace
Basalt