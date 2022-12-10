Editor:
I wanted to thank Aspen Mountain Rescue and Brian Lazar, deputy director for CAIC, for their informative free lecture regarding avalanche danger in our valley. Every year we needlessly lose loved ones to avalanches. Please, if you are going into the backcountry (skiing out of bounds) skiing, boarding, hiking, fat-tire biking, check the CAIC website and educate yourself on the potential avalanche dangers in the area where you plan ti recreate.
The website is easy to navigate and could save your life. Once again, hats off to Aspen Mountain Rescue and all you do to keep us safe.
Kathleen Callahan
Woody Creek