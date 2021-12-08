Editor:
Weaving a stable and joyful respite at Pitkin County Senior Services, we celebrated Thanksgiving lunch with gratitude.
We would like to thank the incredible hardworking staff: Ruthie, Mary and Chad who provided a place of joy and friendship, smiles and hugs. Old and new friends gathered together for the Thanksgiving feast which was amazing — a turkey feast made by chefs Alan and Scott of Aspen Catering. Thanks also to the volunteers who were there pitching in. Tables set with tablecloths, holiday decorations and musician Frank Todaro were wonderful.
What could be more joyful after not having been together the past two years because of Covid? We in the Roaring Fork Valley are so lucky to have a place to gather for warmth and comfort, making new friendships and remembering old friends gone by.
John and I would like to encourage everyone to come on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and/or Fridays to have lunch, socialize, play cards, join the book club, exercise — so many wonderful activities are offered.
John and Helene Baran
Glenwood Springs