Editor:
Aspen Historical Society extends a heartfelt thank you to the supporters, attendees and vendors of the 60th Birthday Bash on July 10 at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum.
The free community event exceeded our expectations; Aspen’s small-town character and community spirit were on display as hundreds of guests of all ages meandered the museum grounds playing, eating, catching up with friends and reminiscing about Aspen’s remarkable past.
We are grateful to our supporters, whose generosity and commitment to celebrating local history made the special anniversary event possible: Ruth Turnquist Carver, Melony and Adam Lewis, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, Jacolyn and John Bucksbaum, Carol and Mike Hundert, Corrine and Lenny Sands, Event Rents, U.S. Bank, ZG CHICKS, JoAnna and William Beach, Burlingame Construction, Charles Cunniffe Architects, Kristin Kramer and Brian Skocaj, Marcie and Robert Musser, Fonda Paterson, Allison and David Ratajczak, Valley Fine Art, Karen and Karl Hartman, Barbara Reid and David Hyman.
And special thanks to Bo Hale Band for the groovy music, Kidtoons for the face painting and balloons, and Aspen Kettle Corn, Aspen Mini Donuts, The Dreamery CO, Mama’s Pierogi, and Rolling Fork for the delicious food.
Here’s to the next 60 years!
Aspen Historical Society