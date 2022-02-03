Editor:
My husband Bill Repplinger, Jaxon our dog, and I left for our Moab house just before March 2020 for a weekend. The COVID shutdowns suddenly happened so we stayed. As time went on … as a hairstylist I didn’t think I could keep everyone safe, so eventually I closed up. We’ve since moved away from Aspen after 38 years of fun with friends and clients. I’m not on any social media so I’d just like to say thank you to Aspen and the great people I got to be with in all those beautiful years. I’m grateful for those times. Thank you so much. Hope to see you around. Happy trails.
Karen Wenzel
Moab