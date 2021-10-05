Editor:
I would like to acknowledge the Aspen Ambulance District for exceptional care when I had a bicycle accident last week on the bike path in Aspen.
The team who rescued me, Lisa and Russell, were professional and presented with confidence that helped me at the time. Not only were they very competent EMTs, but they also calmed me with their words and kindness.
Even after they got me to the emergency room, Lisa stayed there with me for a good while. She truly got me through the horrible ordeal. Lisa, thank you so much, I appreciate you every day.
In addition to my gratitude for Lisa and Russell, I would like to thank Clair, a random bicyclist, who happened to be there at the time of the accident. It was very kind of you to take your time to offer services.
I must also recognize the outstanding care givers in the ER at Aspen Valley Hospital. You guys were the best! Kimberly, Kelly (there were several Kellys), Nang, another Lisa, Dr. Potter, and several others. I am sorry, it was chaotic, so I cannot remember all of your names. Oh yes, and the radiation staff!
There's more! I was admitted to hospital for several days, and had surgery. Again I experienced the great kindness and competence from the hospital nurses staff, the operating team, and physical therapy department.
What is very clear, the medical services in Aspen are top notch. Thank you to everyone who cared for me those few days.
Sue Sharpe
Glenwood Springs