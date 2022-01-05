Editor:
I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the 12th annual Ajax Cup ski race and Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club fundraiser. Not only is AVSC one of the longest running organizations within the Roaring Fork Valley but it serves and provides opportunities for more than 2,500 youths within the Valley. The Ajax Cup is the single biggest event within AVSC that helps to provide over $1 million of scholarships to AVSC kids. The event itself brings together a who's who of American ski racers as well as various international ski racing legends. The organization of the event led by the entire AVSC staff is unparalleled.
To all volunteers who helped make this a wonderful event, thank you. To all AVSC staff and AVSC on-mountain course workers, thank you. To the Aspen Skiing Co., thank you. To all of the team captains, team racers and team pros, thank you. To the co-chairs of the entire event, thank you. To all of the sponsors, thank you. To all of the spectators and apres party attendees, thank you. To anyone I have inadvertently forgotten, thank you. See you all next December!
John Bucksbaum
Aspen