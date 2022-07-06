Editor:
The Buddy Program would like to thank the community for coming out and celebrating Fourth of July with us. Boogie’s Buddy Race, presented by East Coast Asset Management’s Mike Connolly, was a fun and successful event with over 700 racers participating in a 5-mile, 5K or a 1-mile family (and canine) run/walk.
This family friendly event was made possible by all of our generous sponsors, Joey Woltemath and her crew, the Buddy Program staff, our amazingly energetic volunteers and all of you who participated in the race. Thank you to each and every one of you.
And, we can’t forget to thank our amazing volunteer Big Buddies who show up without fail for the youth in our community: You are the heartbeat of this program, thank you.
To learn more about getting involved as a Big Buddy, contact LauraS@buddyprogram.org or call 970-920-2130.
Kathryn Sansone
Aspen