Editor:
The Buddy Program would like to thank the community for so much support and generosity at our 35th Annual Boogie’s Buddy Race on the Fourth of July and the 22nd Annual Bash for the Buddies. Thank you to the Bash title sponsors USBank and the race title sponsors East Coast Asset Management, Mike Connolly, Aspen and all of our very generous sponsors. To everyone who participated in the race and all of the volunteers who ensured a safe and fun course: Thank you!
To our amazing cadre of volunteers at the Bash on July 9 who made the tent look spectacular and the night enjoyable for our patrons: Thank you! To everyone who joined us at the Bash and supported us through ticket and table sales as well as during the paddle raise: We are so grateful! And finally, to the amazing volunteer Big Buddies who show up without fail for the youth in our community each and every day: You are the heartbeat of this program, thank you. To learn more about getting involved as a Big Buddy, contact LauraS@buddyprogram.org or call us at 970-920-2130.
Lindsay Lofaro
Aspen