Editor:
As an avid Maroon Bells cyclist, I have seen the numbers of bicycles increase incrementally each year. With the even greater numbers this year, due to the bus reservation system, I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to the Maroon Bells bus drivers. The buses are always courteous and make every effort to pass when it is safe and to give us lots of room. I realize how very frustrating it can be to drive up and down that beautiful road with so many clueless cyclists. I wish to apologize for those cyclists that refuse to ride single file, don’t announce that they are passing, take up the entire roadway and don’t park in the bike racks provided at the Bells. A big thank you to the rangers as well for putting up with all the angry words and behavior from some locals and visitors. We spent a lot of time speaking with a ranger last weekend, and I was amazed at how rude people have become. Very sad indeed.
Catalina Cruz
Aspen