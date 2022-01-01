Editor:
Congratulations to the staff for hosting a festive holiday luncheon at the Pitkin County Senior Center. Despite last minute COVID-related challenges, the staff provided seniors an opportunity to celebrate together which was important to so many. Volunteer Cheri Grinnell assisted with some special decorations, pianist David Dyer played holiday music, volunteers helped with serving and others delivered meals to homebound seniors. It was a masterful feat of organization.
Debbie Overeynder
Aspen