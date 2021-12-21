Editor:
On behalf of the Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association, I would like to express our deep gratitude to the various youth hockey clubs of the Western Colorado Hockey League who graciously helped us continue our youth programming during the four week shut-down of our ice rink after a serious refrigeration system failure on Nov. 14.
The member clubs and their local facilities generously provided us with ice time where it was available and co-programming with their athletes and coaches.
Specifically, we want to thank:
The Grand Junction River Hawks: Jackson Wilson, Director.
The Vail Mountaineer Hockey Club: Dave Bishop, Director.
The Aspen Junior Hockey Club: Harlan Pratt, Director
Summit Hockey: Chris Miller, Director
Colorado Extreme (Independent): Sheldon Wolitski, Director
Thankfully, our ice rink is back up and running. We are humble and thankful to be a part of the wonderful hockey community on the Western Slope of Colorado. Happy Holidays!
Hamilton Tharp
President, Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association