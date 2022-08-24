Editor:
A big thank you and applause to the Glenwood Police Department, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and the Glenwood Springs Fire Department for a job excellently done on the shooting incident in the area of Midland Avenue last month.
Thank God the first responding police officer was not hurt, with 50 rounds fired, some reaching to Veltus Park! Thank God that our communities have common sense, not in the crowd of “defund the police,” so that law-abiding citizens have protection and are able to enjoy our freedom in our safe environment, all due to our brave law enforcement to maintain law and order.
Thank a law enforcement officer today.
C. Jacobson
Carbondale