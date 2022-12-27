Editor:
I had an experience at USPS, where someone was clearly still in the “city mindset.” They were going as fast as they could, everyone was holding them back and they saw everyone who’s in a uniform as a servant.
They were incredibly rude to our local USPS worker and it just made me want to reach out and thank all of our local workers that don’t get written about enough. The USPS worker. The Clark’s Market employee restocking and keeping it restocked even when there were shortages. The gas station attendant. The cat driver and so, so, so many more!
They don’t get enough recognition — or tips — and still come to work every day even when the tourists can still be stuck in that “city mindset.” Thank you to all of you! Anyway, you're most likely working, so you won’t read this.
Happy holidays and thanks for everything you do,
Perrin Williams
Aspen