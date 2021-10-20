Editor:
I’ve never written a letter to the editor before. I wanted to let you know I found Lorenzo Semple’s homeless article very moving. He’s a great writer whose words captured my full attention. So much so that I was compelled to write to him regarding one of my own experiences trying to help a homeless woman. I’d never told that story to anyone but felt it was certainly timely after reading his story. His article kind of pulled it out of me. That’s such a great writing skill to cause your readers to not only identify, learn from the info provided but to do some personal soul searching as well. He responded back to me so graciously. It was an excellent article that really touched my heart. Thank you for Lorenzo and his being a wonderful contributor to the Aspen Daily News! I will continue to read the articles he writes!
Pamela Lee
Aspen