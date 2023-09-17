Editor:
What a glorious weekend of kids and families frolicking in the great outdoors on Sept. 9-10 at the Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley campus. The campus graciously hosted 686 high school mountain-bike racers representing 51 teams from two regions in the Spring Valley Scramble.
A festive gathering of families, friends and spectators enjoyed the exceptional views of Mount Sopris as they cheered for the inspiring student-athletes. A total of 72 riders from the local teams of Colorado Rocky Mountain School, Glenwood Springs, Roaring Fork and Aspen-Basalt pushed their limits with a home trail advantage.
This event is possible in large part to funding provided by the city of Glenwood Springs and the deep commitment of the Spring Valley campus staff and the partnership with Colorado Mountain College. Other supporters include the Catena Foundation, Roaring Fork Cycling, Roaring Fork RE-1 School District, Grand River Construction and Garfield County.
Special thanks to many members of the Spring Valley campus: Jeanne Golay, CMC Foundation regional development officer; Johann Aberger, CMC professor of outdoor education; Kelly Humphrey, vice president and campus dean; and Kris Hussoung, Matt Koch, Jon Shaw and Lisa Runck.
We look forward to bringing the 2023 Colorado League State Championship event on Oct. 21-22.
Thank you to the Glenwood Springs and Roaring Fork Valley community for sharing your community assets with so many youth and families.
Kate Rau
Executive Director
Colorado League