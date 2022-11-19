Editor:
This Thanksgiving let’s deepen and share our collective learning and awareness.
Our sugar-coated story of Thanksgiving whitewashes a monstrous history of land theft, environmental degradation, white settler colonialization, systemic abductions and rape, forced displacement and assimilation, and genocide, with arrogance and total disregard for indigenous justice and peace.
Nationalism at the expense of another nation, is as evil as racism at the expense of another race. This Thanksgiving, let us consciously be enlightened that: We must never fight evil as if it were something that arose totally outside of ourselves.
Tim Duff
Aspen/Tonka Bay, Minn.