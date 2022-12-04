Editor:
Wow! Am I feeling old? I remember the 1890 bridge over Castle Creek that preceded the present one built in 1961.
Kids would throw rocks off the bridge on to the roof of the old hydroelectric plant that I worked in back in the 1950s and ’60s. Those were the days when we generated our own clean renewable power. Turbines were slow speed and very durable. But with a short-term expediency and with a lack of knowledge of the long-term consequences, the city of Aspen opted to remove those very durable turbines. What a shame!
And still today, there is opposition to the restoration of clean renewable energy at this city-owned facility. Unfortunately there’s still a “let them eat cake” mentality by some council members. An example of such current backward thinking, is the “laissez faire” attitude of a certain city council member who has no knowledge of the efficiencies of light rail “vis-a-vis” buses only! RFTA buses do a great job, but we will never have a first-class transportation system until we incorporate a valleywide light-rail system into the mix.
Jim Markalunas
Aspen