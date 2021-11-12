Editor:
I was the Glenwood Springs Airport manager for about 17 years, and in 2018 I parted ways due to the city’s political misadventures and their total lack of transparency. Everyone knows one thing. The city does not want the airport. I could never get a reasonable explanation as to “why.” I assume they don’t want the liability, they have a better use for the land, and possibly an underlying need for the money that the sale of that property will bring, plus I doubt if anyone who works in city hall knows anything about aviation.
There are dozens of pilots and workers that depend on that airport as a means of livelihood and a genuine love of aviation. That airport delivers those things.
So, as a last-ditch effort, they put the ballot up for votes. We all know what it says. Some of the money goes to South Bridge and some to the Airport. It’s so obvious that they are manipulating the future of the airport based on that vote. The voters have struck it down; the city will take that as justification to close the airport because the voters did not support it. If a municipality floats a vote for a mill levy to bolster a school and the voters say no, do they demolish the school? How about if a mill levy to aid fire protection is voted down, do we get rid of the fire houses and fire engines?
May I suggest we set up a vote to increase taxes to refurbish city hall and apply the same logic.
Let’s get together and talk about getting the airport out of the hands of the city and to the people with the experience — the users and pilots. Rezone the property back into the hands of the county who has lots of experience with their “Garfield County Airport.” The airport has more than enough reserve monies to continue without any tax help from the residents of the city. Without experienced people managing the facility the probability of a law suit has increased. Aviation law suits can run as high as $100 million to $400 million. If the facility is managed with experience, the risk is diminished considerably.
Dick Weinberg
Glenwood Springs