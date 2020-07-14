Editor:
The one-size-fits-all solution of lockdown has outlived its purpose because we all realize that the pandemic is not just a medical issue. It is an economic issue as well. Be that as it may, there are those among us who have the privilege of being able to treat it predominantly as a medical issue. I include everyone currently on holiday in Aspen in this group. You are not an Indian day laborer unable to social distance because you need to go back to work in a severely congested city. Nor are you a refugee unable to wear a mask because you cannot afford to buy one. You all have the freedom to wear masks, so do stop behaving like the marginalized, and please put one on when required.
There are people in countries all over the world who’d give their right arms to be in your position. Wearing a mask is not a philosophical or an ideological decision, it is a medical one. It doesn’t serve us to argue with science, because it is not a fight we can win.
Dipika Rai
Aspen