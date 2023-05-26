My profession for nearly 20 years has been that of a strategic player-coach leading high-performing executive talent acquisition teams for tech companies shaping culture, content and connection. My career has spanned Red Bull TV and Red Bull Music to Twitter product and design initiatives, and in between I helped generate ROI (Radio on Internet) with TuneIn (fans of HBO’s satire “Silicon Valley” and Russ Hanneman will get the nod).
Recently, I found myself considering how two great “intro to tech” pieces, Michael Lewis’ (of “Moneyball,” “The Big Short” and “Liar’s Poker” fame) “The New New Thing” and the film “Something Ventured” correlate with the arc of life in Aspen.
Aspen is similar to a career in tech in that our town is largely shaped by people seeking to disrupt “The Way Things Are” (whether mountaineers, dharma bums, capitalists, or all of the above). With time, these same individuals can become comfortable with The Way Things Are and start to wax poetic or litigious when a new generation comes to disrupt the status quo (and for the purpose of this article I’m unconcerned whether it’s beatniks or oligarchs disrupting the status quo, or, as is oft the case in Aspen, both).
Phrased otherwise, on a long enough timeline, nascent and hip Facebook swallows WhatsApp and Instagram, bloats into Meta, and is beaten by TikTok, all while Google makes Alphabet soup and Amazon can predict your expenditures more accurately than you can choose them.
With time, humans anywhere become so set in our memories and methods that we dislike The Way Things Are and pine for The Way Things Were (after we disrupted them, of course).
In “The New New Thing,” Lewis writes “for a technology company to succeed … it needed always to be looking to destroy itself. If it didn’t, someone else would.”
There are many who would suggest that Aspen is or has already destroyed itself, with perhaps the last horsemen of the apocalypse being the exit of beloved Meat and Cheese and Restoration Hardware’s attempt to compete with the Miners Building as Aspen’s “general shopping destination” for hardware needs (wait, that’s not what a company called Restoration Hardware pimps?!?).
From a tech perspective, one could argue that the key to Aspen’s survival is figuring out ways to destroy ourselves before someone else does it for us. In this analogy only, I am rooting for AspenX to defeat Restoration Hardware and Aman Resorts.
Yet here’s the thing about destruction: It’s also rebirth. Talent acquisition, or recruiting, is remarkably static at the human level. It is the balance of aligning people with potential that feeds the cycle of progressive growth. At a technical level, the craft is mastery of near-constant disruption and reinvention.
What if, instead of sounding the alarms for Aspen’s destruction, we viewed the current disruption as an opportunity, however painful, to regenerate?
My friend and chief leadership officer extraordinaire Andre Martin (CLO for the likes of Mars, Nike, Target, Google and Accenture) once told me, “Sometimes what you’re building is less important than who you’re building it with.” These words amount to heresy from a tech leader in product and design focused orgs. They also represent the pinnacle of teamwork and potential, because Aspen is populated at every level by individuals Silicon Valley refers to as “10xers.”
What if we accepted change in Aspen as a natural part of the disruptive cycle that has always made this place so special? What if we trusted that the only people and projects with staying power in these mountains are those who “Live it or Leave it!” with the Aspen Idea’s Mind, Body and Spirit wholly integrated? What if we welcomed people to our proving ground of “world-class [insert profession here, from bartender to mogul]” and then let them wash out quicker than a BUD/S class of wannabe Navy SEALs? Instead of using “force” energy to fight against, what if we used “flow” energy to build with, or at minimum to fight for, and let natural selection unfold?
On a 10- to 50-year arc, mere capital will not win out; it never does. Yet it might in our lifetimes, and that, I think, is what scares us. Aspen might not be the same as it was, before we die.
I believe that what humans want, at core, is someone with whom to connect and grow with through the seasons of life. For many of us, that “someone” has been Aspen in her various forms. Yet when we try to trap her in either our future fantasies or past Edens, we miss the moment, the opportunity to embrace her for who she is, today.
Phrased otherwise, we miss the disruptive chance acceptance offers to plant the seeds for a better tomorrow. Maybe for ourselves, and maybe not, but certainly for future generations. Just reference the front page coverage of seventh generation Roaring Fork Valley resident and Basalt High School senior Connor Hoffman if you need a reason to be optimistic.
All we do in this valley is the same thing I do every day of my career in tech: We connect people to potential, and then stand back inspired and motivated to dig deeper within ourselves. The competition is not with the oligarchs or haute couture hardware companies or Vail’s #epicliftlines. The competition is what all true competitions are: ultimately only with ourselves. To see if we can expand our hearts and enhance our perspectives when the world seems to scream contract. To see if we can flow with instead of fight against. To trust that the only person, place or thing in this valley that has and will remain unchanged is the mountains, and ultimately the neutral justice they mete is perhaps the only thing that decides who stays, and who goes.