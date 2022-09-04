Editor:
Welcome to Aspen; we’re under construction
Private planes skid and now you’re diverted to Grand Junction.
Town is busy, monsoons are here
I want to make one thing perfectly clear.
Main Street’s a mess, stay in your lane
Why do you walk down the middle using your phone and not brain?
Stop! Yield! Detour! Good luck
Honk that horn, use your finger, yell WTF?
One wheel, two wheels, slingshots and four
Up Independence Pass with 18 or more?
Oh, the bridges and those orange cones ...
Feels like “Star Wars” or Maverick in a “Game of Thrones.”
Evict Mark Hunt, then “Gorsucks” blushed us
The Living Lab’s a joke, coming soon Russia.
Weddings, weddings, weddings, half will get a divorce.
She gets the house, you keep the Porsche.
Right lane closed, roar work ahead
Do not enter is what the sign said.
The Onion, the bakery and the Crystal Palace projects
Leads me to think it’s all pretzel logic.
Thank you for visiting our world’s most famous bubble
Come back again, the prices will double.
Kevin Herzing
Aspen