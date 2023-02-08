Editor:
A still life of the Aspen gondola: The gondi is dead — long live Aspen. Dead on Groundhog Day. Hanging limp, silhouetted by blue sky, and it must have been making somebody angry. Or I sure hope so. It doesn’t look good for the brand. But a lot about the brand doesn’t look good. The ownership of the Aspen Skiing Co. has ties to the production of some of the most exclusive private planes out there (Gulfstream Aviation), and some serious military hardware as well, including nuclear submarines.
Anyhow, the point is, the ownership behind the company has resources, intelligence and technology. General Dynamics purchased CSRA, an information technology services behemoth, in 2018, and merged it with General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. to become one of the top IT contractors for the U.S. government.
The folks at the top of SkiCo probably don’t take kindly to a deadbeat gondola just hanging out, dude-like, on a beautiful Feb. 2 day. If the sight of the gondola’s swinging days left behind got their attention, I can only hope they take the heart attack that stopped its orbit as an ominous warning of the wrath of the Goddess Pandora in retaliation for the forest destruction done to her namesake.
Clearly, they should have been focused on the summer maintenance of an existing lift instead of getting permission to build another with the chainsaws and helicopters that involves. And for the love of Ute City, could they please talk to the "powers that be” to stop the new corporatized ecosystem set to take over Aspen? It’s currently loaded in the cannon barrel aimed at the downtown core like a disaster of bad taste waiting to explode. Is there really a shortage of resources to do better?
Maybe instead of buying up ski resorts from here to Timbuktu with Alterra Resorts and trying to monopolize snow to compete with Vail, maybe just devote thyself to doing one resort right instead of multiple resorts wrong? The point of the monopoly game was to demonstrate that when everybody is squeezed out of business when you buy it all, then everyone else loses, and that's game over, isn't it?
Andrew Scott
Snowmass