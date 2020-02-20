Editor:
Jeff Bezos’ $10 billion Earth Fund will issue grants and make charitable donations funding scientists, activists and NGOs. Predominantly a delivery boy, albeit a wildly wealthy one, Bezos already has a stranglehold on our purchasing decisions. Should his money now also dictate the pace and direction of our environmental efforts — especially since the money that Bezos wishes to give away was acquired at the expense of the environment? Agreed that it is better to give than not give, but there are many ways of giving, for example: paying your employees and not squeezing your suppliers. How does it matter if Bezos gives to the Earth Fund yet continues to conduct business as usual and exploit the environment with ridiculous amounts of cheap plastic packaging, ever decreasing delivery cycles, and supporting fossil fuel extraction. Reputation whitewashing through philanthropy has gotten us into a lot of trouble in the past, it is now time for absolute transparency. Philanthropy is a privilege and should be treated as such.
Dipika Rai
Aspen