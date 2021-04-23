Editor:
The Aspen Thrift Shop reopened on Thursday. We are thrilled to be getting back to work and can hardly wait to welcome everyone back to our newly remodeled and exceptionally clean shop. New air filtration systems have been installed and we will follow all COVID safety protocols dictated by the county that are still in place.
The shop will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday. The first and third Monday evenings of the month, the shop will be open 4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. During lockdown, many volunteers chose to retire, which is why we are only able to open four days a week.
We will do our very best to welcome all generous donations during daytime business hours. Please be sure to check out the “donation” page on our website, www.aspentthriftshop.org to learn what we are able to accept. As always, if the shop and back gate are closed it is illegal and unsafe to leave things in the alley.
New volunteers are always welcome and we urge any woman interested in joining us to learn about the process and fill out an application online.
We are excited to share more good news in the future and get back to granting funds to the many deserving nonprofits in our valley. A heartfelt “thank you and welcome back” to all of our supporters.
Volunteers of the Aspen Thrift Shop