Editor:
It was standing room only at Explore Booksellers Thursday evening as locals and visitors set aside their typical powder-day après plans to hear from Aspen native, Hal Harvey. Hal was in town for the holidays and agreed to participate in a discussion about his latest best-selling book, “The Big Fix: Seven Practical Steps to Save Our Planet.” Greg Poschman, Pitkin County commissioner and CORE board member, moderated the discussion.
On behalf of the Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE), I want to thank Hal for taking time away from his family to illuminate and inspire his hometown crowd. I also want to thank Explore Booksellers, The Public Interest Network and Environment America for hosting the discussion in their amazing space above the bookstore. Finally, I want to thank all of the attendees who crowded into Explore Booksellers to contemplate the strategic opportunities for acting with sufficient speed and scale to fix the climate crisis. CORE was honored to sponsor this event, and we were particularly proud that Hal used this opportunity to announce his commitment to join our National Advisory Committee.
If you don’t already own a copy of “The Big Fix,” make sure you visit Explore Booksellers to pick one up. We highly recommend it and feel confident “The Big Fix” will fill you with a sense of optimism that we can indeed rise to this challenge, as we have so many others, to solve the climate crisis once and for all.
Dallas Blaney
Carbondale