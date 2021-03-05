Editor:
The big lesson from the recent Texas fiasco is that non-regulation of business isn’t always a good thing. The private electric and gas companies saved perhaps some millions by not winterizing their equipment, but the calamity that that caused cost tens of billions of dollars, 40-some deaths, lots of discomfort, wrecked houses and on and on, and they still need to winterize their equipment.
To understand financial risks, we need to listen to the experts from science and economics. Climate deniers ignore the new risks facing the younger generations. Future costs won’t be measured in the tens of billions, but in the trillions. Climate is a moral issue; Pope Francis has been saying that for years.
Tom Mooney
Aspen