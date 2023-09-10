The shuttered building on East Hopkins Avenue next to The White House Tavern soon will be razed to make way for something Aspen desperately needs: another hyper-expensive steakhouse. The project was expected to start on Monday, but word has it that the task will be postponed.
My source is Duncan Clauss who used to own the Aspen Brewing Company when its “Tasting Room” was on the upper tier of the aforementioned building. Duncan and his magnificent dogs used to live in the back. There was another room, called an office, that had a bed, maybe two.
Locals called the Tasting Room “The Brewery” and it only served Duncan’s beer. It was the pitch-perfect ski town bar. When you arrived, you were “tapped in.” It could be chaotic but, even though the flashy types from L.A. and Dallas never ventured in, it was the coolest spot in Aspen. In the warmer months, there was a patio with views of Ajax.
Mark Hunt (who else?) owned the building and was mostly laissez-faire. With lucre in his mind, Hunt sold the building to the owners of The White House Tavern and they closed it, leaving it dormant for six years for some inexplicable reason.
The final night of the brewery was Halloween 2017 and it was quite the session with everyone dressed up, nonstop dancing and beer dripping from the ceiling. It was a heavy one.
When I visited Aspen as a “punter,” The Brewery was my hangout. I got to know Duncan and the bartenders and a few of the regulars. So when I moved here, and became a local, it was the first place I visited and I became a regular.
It’s where I met the people who have become my closest friends. There was a mix of locals and visitors and everyone got along. There were card games and the visitors got somewhat reliable information about where to go and places to avoid. Maybe I liked The Brewery best on snowy nights when there was a surfeit of dank flannel, bad haircuts and stories of conquests that could only be raw guff.
The bartenders were the bosses and perfectly augmented and complemented the vibe. They could be chatty, ornery and irascible. One of them tried to set me on fire. But they were always good company and no regular who had eight pints in a session ever paid for eight pints. Mysterious girls would appear, by themselves, ogling at some of the bartenders with mostly nefarious intent.
I used to annoy the bartenders by pushing on the front door when the sign clearly said pull. One of them threw a glass at me with the goal of hitting me in the temple. I have video evidence.
There was music at The Brewery and many a really good musician performed. Music was often my excuse for staying way too long after making the mistake of heading in, thinking, “I’ll just have a quick one.”
Raw nonsense was abundant at The Brewery. A regular told me — in late 2016 and with utter sincerity — that due to accelerating climate change coupled with an imploding quasar in a distant solar system, a chunk of Charleston, South Carolina, would be under 10 feet of water by 2019.
And in a bar somewhat dominated by single males, there were rumors of adventures, none verified or verifiable. The Brewery was the perfect spot to de-impress a date. Everything might be going swimmingly until the walk up those stairs, and maybe that was on purpose.
Serious drinking might take place at The Brewery, sometimes to the point of over-service. One regular would regularly leave, only to return 10 minutes later, announcing, “I’ve definitely left this bar. I’m not here and I’m definitely leaving now.” Another drank so much he started drooling and had to be cut off, an achievement you might have seen on the evening news.
On Sunday evenings, away from the crazier times, I would go to The Brewery to hang out with Gregory Basiliere, known as “Gregger.” A soft-spoken, lovely man of great talent and one of the bartenders, Gregger knew his music and we’d spend many an hour talking about Phish and other bands. When I listen to Phish I have to remind myself every 10 seconds that I like the band but Gregger loved them unconditionally. Gregger’s death last year, at just 38, hit friends and former regulars hard and, at a gathering for him at Aspen Public House, everyone was gushing tears, dazed and wondering, “why now?”
The Brewery sat dark and dead for six years thanks to the indifference of our local leaders to the lives of locals coupled with the greed of the people who own commercial property in our town.
Yes, too much drinking is never ideal and there was plenty of drinking at The Brewery but a great ski town needs a great ski-town bar. Do we have one? We have a lot of restaurants where the food and drink are expensive but mediocre. These places don’t want locals. They want the well-heeled “punters” who would never set foot in a place like The Brewery.
Locals need places like The Brewery because they bring us together and give us a spot to build friendships and fend off the long shadows of loneliness. We don’t need another place where a leathery steak is $60 and that’s before $15 for a sad dollop of garlic mashed potatoes.
How many of our local leaders understand this dynamic? Look at the evidence to get the answer. The end of The Brewery proves that property owners, who rarely live here, are all too happy to kick locals in the teeth, provided there’s enough cash in the deal and the ROI looks good.
Duncan told me he’s going to watch the building demolition from across the street. Maybe I’ll join him and maybe we’ll quietly reminisce about the cool and the chaos and all the fun we enjoyed on the top floor. A little piece of our souls will vanish as The Brewery becomes dust and rubble.