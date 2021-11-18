Editor:
Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley have benefited for 75 years from ski and summer tourism. We need to be reminded, without this tourism we would not have the level of amenities, schools, parks, open space, transportation, hospitals, etc. The Aspen Skiing Co. has supported the community in many ways and is a respected top employer. They set the bar for sustainability in the RFV for organizations and the country for ski resorts. Their planning from recreation, forestry, land use, development, human resources et. al is best in class.
A few have forgotten that small and large businesses are the heart of the community and have lost sight of long-term planning to support the live, work, play community needed for them to operate. Over the last 75 years, every municipality from Aspen to Glenwood has allowed sprawl of single family development — from subdivisions, ranchettes, and 35-acre properties as well as 20,000-square-foot homes. They have blocked, in one way or another, the development of multifamily housing for the workforce. Their affordable housing programs have not kept up with the evolution and have been unsuccessfully developing or managing quality housing. The community leaders past and present point the finger at anything that moves other than their long-term planning failure. Local businesses are going out of business, and this year is just the start as workforce housing will not catch up for five to 10 years. The leadership in Aspen recently dug a bigger hole and allocated growing property transfer taxes to benefit the arts and those that can afford to live in Aspen.
Further, as noted in the local papers, columns and letters to the editor, many have not followed the details of the application process and have made false claims about the planning process by the applicant and Pitkin County commissioners. The application process has been in planning for 10 years and has addressed every detail required and more: SkiCo does not forecast additional hires to support the expansion; U.S. Forest Service supports all environmental aspects of the plan; the sustainability of operating one electric chairlift is offset as the whole resort is run on methane off-gas; downzoning of the property from its current zoning protects it from development; and the applicant has offered to include several other properties that seem to concern the community and PitCo (private property owners beware of this overreaching by the commissioners).
Live, work, play are pillars of community development and long-term planning in use for decades that have not been in practice in the RFV. There is no need to “pump the brakes.” SkiCo has been on it for 10 years, the process is complete with a win-win plan for Pandora’s and broad community support for the broader shortfalls.
Brad Hahn
Aspen