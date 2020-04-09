Editor:
I was born in 1948. Harry Truman was president that year. On his desk was a sign reading “The buck stops here.” Every president since except the present pretty much lived up to that saying.
John Ainslie
Glenwood Springs
Updated: April 9, 2020 @ 7:21 am
