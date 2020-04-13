Editor:
Please fill out the census form online if you have not already done so. Visit: https://my2020census.gov — you need the names and birthdates of each person in your home. You have 15 minutes to fill out the form so do it quickly without distractions. If you don’t make the time limit on your first try do it again.
The U.S. Census office keeps the information confidentially. The final count determines representation in congress and some forms of federal spending in your community.
Doing the census online now will help to save lives in your community as it means the U.S. Census workers will not have to go door to door and expose themselves, and maybe someone else, to the virus.
We have more COVID-19 cases per population than other states ahead of us in total number of COVID-19 cases. We are not winning the race to wellness.
Let’s do better. Help keep your family and friends healthy and safe from unnecessary exposure.
Wash your hands frequently. 2. Do not touch your face. 3. Stay home except for absolutely necessary outings. 4. Stay 6 feet apart from anyone you encounter. 5. Wipe the hard surfaces in your house and car with disinfectant. 6. Fill out the census form online, one person per household.
Each step helps save lives.
llene Pevec
Carbondale