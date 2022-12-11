Editor:
During this holiday season, we tell of the First Story, making it a celebration of pomp, an affair of gold-embroidered vestments and costly columns of marble, and choruses of choirs, of jeweled windows and incense, of the extreme abundance of gifting and getting.
Yet, we are unable to find and feel the simple spiritually edifying peace and pleasure in the formerly plain and humble stable in Bethlehem.
The brown-haired, grave-eyed peasant girl, with her little baby, was witness to the simple, glorious beauty in the crumbling mud walls and the low ceiling of the stable, where the only incense was the sweet smell of the cow’s breath.
The only vestments were the babe’s swaddling clothes, rough, coarse, fibered from the hand looms of Nazareth.
The only pomp was the simple gifts of three wise men, who were led by a star in the night. The only chanting, the quiet crooning of a young mother holding her first born babe upon her breast.
A little child lay in the midst of the stable in a feed box for animals, with simple people, his mother and father, and three wise men, a little child who would come to stand in the midst of wise men and the learned.
They would be gently taught by this little one, not to be of selfish conscience, and to be defined by their riches, but to explore the unplumbed depths of the human heart, to set aside their learning and their wisdom, and their earthly mammon, so that in the end, after all trial has been made and every expedient tested, they would discover that the simplest way is the best, and humblest means the surest.
It was the helpless child in the stable, who would become our most profound community organizer, whose only act of aggression was rightly turning over the tables of the money-changers in the Temple in Jerusalem, who changed the heart of man by teaching the enduring, loving spirit of justice, mercy and reciprocal altruism, for all mankind.
It was the helpless child in the stable, whose first bed was a feed box that would come to spark the mind of man, a spark that would kindle the world with the flame of enlightened and eternal light.
This little child, who was to be the bread of life for human beings, sacrificed his life at the age of 33 and tenderly taught that each of us must always offer our gifts of loving kindness, warm hearts and the outstretched hand of tolerance and love.
He showed mankind how love and altruism will always surpass individual greed and that justice for all was truly the moral test of our spirituality, the simple gifts that make peace on earth, our enduring transcendent duty, our forever Christmas story.
Tim Duff
Aspen and Tonka Bay, Minn.