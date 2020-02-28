Editor:
Is Warren’s crowning as the winner at the Las Vegas debate symptomatic of an easily manipulated public used to being entertained and volubly bulldozed into taking sides? Did the poll essentially luminol the hemorrhaging cracks in our society that equates un-slick with unqualified, eschews collaborative solutions, demands winners and losers, and rewards vitriol, often pushing participants into taking vulgar amounts of bait to become the frontrunner. Voters will come to realize that the current selection process for the office of president is nothing but a massive public audition, about seven times the size of “American Idol.” It rewards the loudest, shrillest, and most convincing actor and forces participants to throw their compatriots under the bus one season and become running mate the next. If we are tired of having performers and pugilists in the White House could Bloomberg’s lackluster performance actually be seen as a plus? Think of how successful Angela Merkel and Gorbachev were as world leaders, and how much they achieved. Then think about how utterly unglamorous their personas were.
Dipika Rai
Aspen