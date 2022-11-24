Editor:
Wow! $141,127,460. That’s the proposed city of Aspen budget for 2023. That’s a big number! What a difference a century makes. Back in 1923, the monthly expenditures for March were $296.47. Mayor Wagner, as the acting city marshal, received a salary of $75 and $5 per month for being mayor. The largest city expenditure (outside of his salary) was $67.42 for street lights.
Assuming an average of $300 per month or $3,600 per year in 1923 as the city’s budget, it equates to less than 1% (.0026%) of the current city of Aspen proposed expenditures for 2023. Yes indeed, a century has made a big difference!
Jim Markalunas
Aspen