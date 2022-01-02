What’s the difference between a financial hustle and a carefully chosen investment? It usually depends on who we’re talking about.
You’re free to be a complete idiot who invested in that new start-up. You could also be the one who took copious notes, made lots of calls and ended up being fleeced for a million (at least).
Once in a while, a shining test case comes to define the difference between fair and foul in the investment world. Such a case is the trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the pin-prick blood-test company Theranos. The company bit the dust in 2018, but at one time was theoretically valued at $9 billion. That was at the height of its ability to con or convince investors — your choice — into the belief that its promises were for real.
The company crumbled starting in 2015, when a Wall Street Journal reporter began asking uncomfortable questions.
The question is simple, but a psychological riddle. Let’s say the start-up company crashed and burned. Was the original pitch that reeled you in an intent to deceive? Or was it just intent to make you believe?
Regulators have one set of rules to define an “accredited investor.” Such animals are supposed to know enough to swim with the sharks yet arrive alive. The crowd has rules. Such an investor must have a net worth of $1 million (outside his or her home), have made $200,000 or more for two years, and expect to make at least as much this year. These rules are well-known to the SEC — and the pitchpipers they regulate.
Then there are Roland’s Rules. Roland is the long-lost cousin in every family who’s asking for a loan just to get him through his latest trip, venture, lawsuit or bad break-up. You know the dude. Every family has one. You should know better than to lend him a dime, but you fall prey to the latest show he puts on. Roland is just a step ahead of jail, but he’s a survivor. Society lives on tall tales and pushy pitches.
The Holmes case is being watched because its participants represent the perfect cast. Elizabeth Holmes is a Stanford dropout who thought she’d discovered a way to draw a drop of blood — instead of several vials full — that would show a flock of lurking illnesses.
The venture capital business is headquartered in the Silicon Valley. Its capital is the Palo Alto area, about 30 miles south of San Francisco. It is a field of dreams, with weather to match. A successful venture capitalist boasts several successes, including perhaps one or two moon shots. He or she might also have at least as many failures. They are accustomed to booms and busts. They attend a lineup of dog-and-pony shows to pick apart the latest investment opportunities. Strange opportunities lurk in the world of disposable incomes.
The Theranos story has already produced a book, podcast, and documentary, and the verdict’s not even in. Juror deliberations may fall prey to omicron, and the judge has curtailed some trial days at 2 p.m. Holmes became pregnant in the midst of the proceedings, causing an interruption. One juror, victim of a tattletale, was excused from the jury. She was so seemingly attentive to the trial that her “notes” were really a Sudoku puzzle meant to pass the time.
The trial has produced a shortage of questions from jurors to the judge, which some observers believe means they are having difficulty deciding whether Holmes is a mistress of fraud or someone who believed her own promise to distraction. As many lawyers have pointed out, a spectacular financial failure is not itself a crime.
The venture capital world is not the only one awaiting judgment, when it comes, on their profession. The world of investment is built on dreams, propaganda and what real estate professionals call “puffing.” No one wants to outlaw the chance to enjoy a multimillion-dollar payday, which occurs when a start-up goes public or when its “exit strategy” includes selling itself to a competitor.
But many investors also harbor a horror story about being told a lie — or a tall tale they should have known was a fable.
It may be that the jurors in the Holmes case are no more ready to separate a tall tale from a true one than the rest of the spectators.
The writer (dukeofdanforth@gmail.com) is a founder of the Aspen Daily News (and Palo Alto Daily News in 1995) and appears here Sundays.