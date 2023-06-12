According to Grammarly, placing text in quotation marks “sets apart certain words, usually to indicate direct quotes…” They tell the reader that the words belong to someone other than the writer. In this case, “Roger and Me” is the title of a 1989 film by Michael Moore that brilliantly sheds light on the social and economic impact of General Motors’ manufacturing plant closures in Flint Michigan, and Flint resident Moore’s efforts to gain an audience with then-General Motors Chairman Roger Smith.
Using this title cleverly contextualizes my current dustup with Aspen Daily News columnist Roger Marolt, who chose the moment of my departure as a fellow Aspen Daily News columnist to cast me as an ignorant misleader whose opinions are worthy of dismissal regarding Aspen’s Lumberyard housing project. He told his readers that I wrote it’s “impossible” for Aspen to afford to build the $400 million Lumberyard. He’s permitted that opinion, but he’s not permitted the sin of putting in quotations a word I never wrote, or for that matter, never even thought.
Roger’s grammatical indiscretion of placing quotation marks around the word “impossible” transformed his most recent column (“Catching a bomb before it goes off,” Aspen Daily News, June 6) from an opinion missive to a factual misrepresentation of a fellow columnist’s writings — a journalistic no-no.
Roger publicly apologized for this error (“With apologies to columnist Menter,” Aspen Daily News, June 9, 2023), which I appreciate. But lost in the heat of this childish snit hides the real issue, the Lumberyard housing project, which the Aspen City Council could approve at Tuesday’s meeting.
Over the past several years, I’ve written about two dozen opinion pieces that collectively comprise my thinking about the Lumberyard. Their themes included: It’s too big, it’s too expensive, it’s being prioritized over less costly options to add affordable housing units for workers, it includes no mitigation for the adverse impact of its 500-plus new residents on the Aspen Business Center community’s public facilities (including roads, sidewalks, grocery stores, restaurants and other services) and, most importantly, the city’s failure to ask its voters to both extend the existing 1% housing real estate transfer tax (RETT) until at least 2060 (it currently expires in 2040), and increase some other tax, most likely a property tax, to complete the Lumberyard in 10 years.
It’s a basic principle of public policy. Elected boards make better policy decisions if they hold themselves accountable to their voters for the cost of those policies before enacting them. It’s too late to improve the current Lumberyard housing proposal, but I still believe the city should ask its voters to approve any required tax questions before approving themselves as the developer of the single-largest construction project in Aspen’s long and storied history.
Roger apparently thinks the city should approve the project first, then figure out exactly how to pay for it later. When the voters, and only the voters, can extend and increase taxes, that’s not just bad policy, that’s reckless.
How big of a tax increase does the Lumberyard need? The city might tell you none. As I have written exhaustively, that’s unreasonable given the city’s existing obligations to an aging, 3,000-unit housing program, and the limits inherent to the valuable but volatile 1% housing RETT.
So, let’s optimistically assume Aspen’s voters extend the 1% housing RETT (its last extension passed by a mere 187 votes) to 2060. Then, let’s even more optimistically assume the city can dedicate to the Lumberyard development $200 million, or $20 million per year (roughly equal to 100% of the COVID-boosted record RETT collections of 2020 through 2022) for the next 10 years in a row from existing taxes and other heretofore undisclosed revenue sources, whatever they may be, not requiring voter approval.
That leaves a funding gap of roughly $200 million to complete the Lumberyard in 10 years. A 30-year, $200 million voter approved general obligation bond issue at an average interest cost of 4% requires $11.6 million per year in new taxes to pay the annual debt service. By comparison, in 2021 (the most recent year for which final audited results are publicly available), the city of Aspen collected a total of $9,362,133 in property taxes for all governmental purposes.
If this analysis is close to reality, Aspen’s voters will need to increase taxes by 123.5% of the city’s 2021 total property tax collections to finish the Lumberyard in 10 years. The real amount may be more, or less. But even if it’s zero, which Roger can quote me as believing is impossible, the city should disclose its funding plan in detail, and ask its voters for the necessary RETT extension and any required tax increases before approving themselves to build the Lumberyard.
Neither Roger Marolt nor I live in Aspen. Neither of us will pay the extended RETT or potential tax increases needed to build the Lumberyard. Roger seems fine with advocating that Aspen’s voters give their city government a blank check to complete this highly imperfect project, I am not.
Why? Because if I owned free-market real estate in Aspen, I would believe I have a right to know that my property taxes might more than double before my city council approved a public development project that made such an outcome inevitable.
And that’s the difference between Roger and me.