Isn’t it fitting that the ballyhooed ski season of 2022-23 ends with a nearly comical dirt storm? Our ski areas are like a luxurious white-shag carpet that has been soiled from wall to wall. I waaaay underestimated the severity of the last dust event. The reality of how bad the blow-down actually was didn’t settle on my psyche until I went up on the mountains and looked around for myself.
It’s bad. The Silver City looks more like Brown Town. I’d be shocked if the mountain opened again after closing.
If everything’s unprecedented then nothing is. Every time I hear someone say that some weather event — or snow year, fall foliage, heat, drought, rain — is the worst ever (or the most this or the most that), I have to wonder ... is it?
On the other hand, you could make a really good argument that in our lifetime here in Aspen, we really have seen a few 100-year events to which others pale in comparison. We had the huge avalanche cycle four years ago, the big fires in Basalt and the mudslides in Glenwood Canyon, for example. There also was the pandemic. Maybe we are living in Biblical times, after all.
I really do think that this last dust storm, when it finally settled and the horse it rode in on melted, was the worst I’ve ever seen in my lifetime. I have to ask stalwart third-generation Aspenite Jim Markalunas what he thinks. By my count, this haboob was the third dust event we’ve had this spring. When the snow starts to melt, all the dust accumulates into one potent layer. Dirt of a feather flocks together. The snowpack is getting microwaved right now. It’s what the snow scientists call “iso-thermic” which means there’s water running beneath the snowpack. It’s caving in on itself. Wet avalanches abound. Conditions are deadly.
Reports suggest that we got the brunt of it, much as snowstorms or other precipitation favor certain geographic areas. Perhaps the big open mouth of the Roaring Fork Valley is an ideal receptacle, a vacuum cleaner bag of sorts, for these dust storms we’ve been having pretty consistently each spring. Have you seen the ski run the Silver Queen? She looks sullied and stained, a blurry vision of brown in the red light district of Ajax, like she’s been ridden hard and put away dirty and wet. Ski her at your own risk. If you do, make sure all of your shots are up to date.
I actually think Aspen Mountain is skiing the finest right now. The World Cup course in particular has the best snow because a fair portion of the surface has been watered and salted. I’ve been skiing mostly over at Highlands all week, in anticipation of closing. The “Local’s Mountain” is draped in a thick blanket of bottomless brown and has a dirt-topian, apocalyptic feel to it right now: hot, windy, deserted. The bowl is done and dusted. Steeplechase also is closed and looks, literally, unskiable. Part of it slid. The mountain feels abandoned, unwanted, discarded.
My thoughts on the ski conditions where the trails haven’t been groomed? They’re mediocre at best, in some cases downright dangerous. I actually felt badly for the paying customers. It’s a real shame, because we were sitting comfortably in the catbird seat, poised to relish some of the best spring ski conditions in a while in terms of coverage. Now we’re perched precariously on the dirty-bird pew.
If you see brown snow, ski away from it. I don’t care what kind of wax you have or what magic potion you rub on the bases of your skis; the whole mountain is like a glue factory right now. You can practically hear the horses slated for slaughter whinnying in the recesses of your ski’s mind. Avoid catwalks. Ski on what was groomed. I’ve spent all week wiping dirt off of the bases of my skis.
If you choose to boldly go where no man has gone before, i.e., a dirt-stained mogul run, stay low to the ground like a snow snake, and be prepared to take evasive action when the snow collapses underneath your skis. The best skiing at Highlands is on skier right side of Golden Horn and Thunderbowl; incidentally, that’s also where the racecourse has been salted for racing. Getting there is another story entirely.
I just had an idea for a Highlands closing day party costume: Maybe I’ll go as a dust-buster, or a snowman named Parson Brown.
Contact Lorenzo at suityourself@sopris.net or instagram.com/lorenzosemple3/.