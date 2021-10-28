Editor:
It was nice to read Megan Webber’s feature story on Sunday about the renewed vitality of musical performance and participation in religious services throughout the valley.
In addition to the efforts of the local pastors and music directors cited in her article, I would also like to recognize those of Kevin Kaukl at St. Mary Church in Aspen, who has devoted himself to transmitting the grace and power that lives on in the very traditional church music of ages past.
A premise of Webber’s article is that church attendance declined precipitously during the 1960s and 1970s in part because younger people had little interest in such music. That may be, but it should be noted that the era’s plunge into more contemporary “happy clappy” spiritual hootenanny, with guitars and tambourines pushing aside the pipe organ, did little to reverse the trend.
The analogy I would make is with The Lord’s Prayer, which almost everywhere in the English-speaking world is rendered in the King James English of 500 years ago, as though a consensus exists that the elegance and majesty of that language simply cannot be improved upon. So why try?
It is the same with hymns written by the likes of Thomas Aquinas and Martin Luther and set to the music either of ancient traditional melodies or of the compositions of Beethovens and Handels. To really hear them is to comprehend the faith that animated and sustained our ancestors.
At St. Mary’s, Kaukl and the choir understand that.
Chad Klinger
Snowmass Village