Editor:
Thank you to all from the Encampment. All of us at the Intercept lot are so grateful for everything. There are about 22 of us including two women. We now have a place to live and it is becoming better and better as necessities are donated. Thank you so very much for the food donations such as meat and fresh vegetables as well as 20 chickens and 20 hot soups.
And thank you for the solar panel which we are using to charge our devices. Thank you for the propane and cooking instruments. And thank you to the reporters who have brought attention to this situation as well as the plight of the local poor and middle class who need affordable housing. And thank you to Nan Sundeen, the Aspen City Council and Pitkin County for doing a great job by supplying the wash sinks, port-a-potties and so much more.
The Troop at the Encampment
Vince Thomas
Aspen