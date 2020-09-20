Editor:
Did the smoke rising from the Grizzly Creek Fire scare the hell out of you? Was it frustrating to go outside because you thought you’d be safer from the coronavirus and be choked by the smoke and ash? Are you horrified reading the reports of the unprecedented and deadly wildfires on the West Coast? These aren’t natural disasters. These are man-made calamities caused by our ravenous consumption of fossil fuels.
I know, lightning started the Pine Gulch Fire and something in the I-70 median strip caused Grizzly Creek. But these infernos were as bad as they were because of blazing hot, bone-dry, windy conditions caused by climate change. Never have the wildfires spread so quickly. Embers were flying as far as a half mile over the canopy.
The planet is warming 10 times faster than it did when it was coming out of the last ice age. Twice as many acres per year have burned over the past two decades compared with the previous 15 years. Dry conditions are exacerbated by the earlier melt of the snowpack. There’s no question these conditions are caused by the greenhouse effect resulting from greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel extraction and consumption.
What can you do? Join 350 Roaring Fork on Monday, Sept. 21, 6 to 8 p.m. for a Climate Leadership Workshop. Learn about spreading the word about the climate crisis, divesting from fossil fuels, and pressuring state regulatory agencies like the Air Quality Control Commission and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission to enact controls that’ll reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Come in through Zoom on 350 Roaring Fork’s Facebook page or email Will at will@350colorado.org.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale