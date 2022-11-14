Editor:
Now that the election frenzy is over, The Aspen Times editor needs to prove, or retract his damaging allegations against Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly Kury.
In his column, Don Rogers claims that Kury mischaracterized The Times owner, Ogden Newspapers, for censoring and deleting Times news and opinion pieces in settlement of a defamation suit brought by Aspen hotel investor Vladislav Doronin.
“We’re ducking this round,” Rogers said in an editorial announcing the endorsement hold, but he didn’t duck accusing Kury and crew of foul play pertaining to the newspaper.
Such unsupported criticisms didn’t impress the voters, who saw Rogers’ claims as sitting ducks and blew them out of the water by handing Kury a huge win.
The Times editor says he is “bubbling” when he hears or reads “… what I know isn’t the full truth.” He owes readers the “full truth,” which he claims to know.
Bernard Grauer
Basalt