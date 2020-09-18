Editor:
Imagine walking down Cooper Street in winter, it’s quiet, ghostly quiet. Silence. You look up at the buildings that businesses once occupied. For-rent signs are posted. You have fond memories of seeing Aspen locals enjoying themselves at their favorite restaurant. Where has everyone gone? How did Aspen get here? How has it become a “ghost town” all year?
Imagine most of Aspen’s staple restaurants are no longer in business. With fewer options to eat out and be entertained, the tourism industry dwindled. The working-class locals forced to leave town. The high-income class has stayed but with no one to serve them their first home in Aspen has become their second or third home. Just a quiet retreat.
In the beginning of the pandemic, restaurants fought to survive: opening extra seating outside, downsizing their staff, making cutting countless cuts to save a dollar.
The restaurant bars have suffered with no patrons allowed to sit directly at the bar. With no bar scene, it the atmosphere’s changed. The bar staff’s income was cut in half, some choosing to stay in hopes of change and others having to quit, leaving the restaurants further short-staffed.
When restaurants have to resort to being open inside only with the bar seats still “closed” and 50% occupancy in the dining room, there will be further reductions in staff.
Why is the bar so important to restaurants? How could having the bar seats open given restaurants a better chance? You’ll have to look at the consumer.
Bar patrons are the most frequent customers. The $50 or more they spend multiple times a week throughout the year invests more into Aspen’s economy than a family who comes one week out of the year. They’re presence is valuable as well. For restaurants, having a lively bar crowd attracts others to come dine. The bar is usually the first area a patron sees. A “dead” bar is a bad impression to customers before they sit down. They think if no one goes there, they shouldn’t either.
Who are the bar patrons? Mostly locals. Higher-income and the working-class locals alike. The frequent faces you see at the bank or the grocery store. The ones who can’t afford to spend $300 to go out for dinner.
Aspen survives because the locals help make this ski town function. The bars cater to those locals. Opening the bars is possible. Other counties in Colorado are allowing their bars to be seated. The restaurants need every option to survive, for Aspen to survive. The decisions that are made today and tomorrow will determine Aspen’s fate. Help us keep Aspen’s reputation for amazing food and service alive and well. Help the working class. Don’t leave behind the people who make Aspen amazing.
Randi Trowbridge
Aspen