Editor:
Former Vice President and assumed Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden’s highly presumptive declaration of who can call themselves black is emblematic of why his candidacy scares the hell out of me. We absolutely must get the incumbent out of office and, even though Biden’s way ahead in the polls, I see many pratfalls on the way to November.
I believe Biden’s bordering on dementia. He’s the flying faux pas. Like Trump, Biden talks out of his butt and has no sensitivity to whom his words might offend.
On a few occasions during the primary campaign, Biden’s revealed a thin skin and difficulty in dealing with dissent. Inquirers asked questions he didn’t like, and he screamed liar, liar pants on fire at them. I can imagine Biden doing that when Trump gets under his skin during a debate. The only quality Biden exhibits is he’s better than Trump. That’s not saying much.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale