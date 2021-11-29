Editor:
Rejoice, rejoice and give thanks for the gift of snow received just in time for the opening of ski season. How blessed we are. “Now thank you all our God, with heart’s rejoicing.” Happy holidays!
Jim Markalunas
Aspen
